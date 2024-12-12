Annamalai meets union minister Kishan Reddy, seeks support to halt Madurai tungsten mining project

CHENNAI: State unit BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday called on Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and submitted a memorandum requesting the Centre to call off its earlier decision to mine tungsten in Madurai district.

The meeting in New Delhi assumes significance in the wake of widespread protests by locals and activists against the proposed mining project in the Arittapatti and Nayakkarpatti blocks in Melur taluk of Madurai district. According to Annamalai, Kishan Reddy assured him that a positive decision, keeping in the interests of the people and farmers, would be taken soon.

Exuding confidence, Annamalai said the plight of the people of Arittapatti, Nayakkarpatti, and surrounding villages will be mitigated.

"PM Narendra Modi has always had the best interests of the people of Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said in a social media post after meeting Kishan Reddy.

During the meeting, Annamalai reportedly discussed his previous representation to call off the recent auctioning of tungsten in the Arittapatti and Nayakkarpatti blocks in the Madurai district.

"He (Kishan Reddy) listened to our representation. We explained to him the DMK government's willful concealing of facts and miscommunication, leading to the protests. He also explained to us the chronology of events, before and after the auction, and assured us that a positive decision would be taken in the people's interest on a priority basis," he added.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, was also present during the meeting.