Annamalai leaves for Delhi after TN BJP leadership reshuffle; likely to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

CHENNAI: A day after the party officially announced senior leader Nainar Nagenthran as his replacement, former president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit K Annamalai left for New Delhi on Sunday morning, triggering speculations about his future role within the party.

BJP insiders close to him said the national leadership believes that Annamalai, who served as the Tamil Nadu president since 2021, played a crucial role in strengthening the party’s presence across the State and spearheaded several campaigns, notably the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra.

On Saturday, legislative party leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran was unanimously elected as the new State president during a formal event held at a convention hall in Vanagaram here.

The event was attended by several top BJP leaders, including Annamalai, who lauded the incoming leadership and extended support for the party’s onward journey in Tamil Nadu.

Less than 24 hours after the event, Annamalai reached Chennai airport around 7.40 am on Sunday and boarded a flight to New Delhi at 8.30 am.

Party sources confirmed that he is scheduled to meet senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda, apparently to discuss his next role within the party.

Though the BJP has not officially announced his new role, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said Annamalai would be entrusted with responsibilities at the national level, acknowledging his contributions to the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu as "unprecedented".

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior BJP functionary said, “Annamalai’s commitment and oratory have elevated the party’s visibility in Tamil Nadu. His new role will reflect the central leadership’s confidence in his organisational capabilities and will likely involve responsibilities that extend beyond State politics.”

While a section of BJP workers views this as a strategic elevation, others see it as a calculated move to ensure smoother coordination within the NDA in Tamil Nadu, especially after the AIADMK rejoined the fold.

It may be recalled that the AIADMK had severed ties with the BJP after Annamalai’s repeated attacks, and had vowed not to be a part of NDA again.