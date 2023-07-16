Annamalai has no moral rights to talk about DMK: OPS' supporter Pugazhenthi

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's supporter Pugazhenthi on Sunday said that BJP state president K Annamalai, who has been in the company of corrupt former AIADMK ministers, has no moral rights to talk about DMK leaders nor corruption.

If Annamalai were a true IPS officer, he should have distanced himself from the criminals. However, he is keeping Edappadi K Palaniswami, and former AIADMK ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabaskar, who are facing corruption cases. Hence, he has no moral rights to talk about the corruption and the DMK, Puzhagenthi told media persons at Salem.

He and a couple of cadres in the OPS camp addressed the media by keeping flowers on their ears, alluding that EPS has been cheating the AIADMK cadres.

Charge sheets have been registered against EPS and several former AIADMK ministers, he said, adding, “We have been demanding the DMK government to take action against the corrupt persons.”

Continuing in the same vein, he said the BJP’s motto was “anti-corruption”. But Annamalai was embracing EPS and calling him “enga Annan (my elder brother)”. It is against the interest and motto of the saffron party.

He reiterated that loyalists and sympathisers of the AIADMK party are still with OPS and they would teach the EPS and his camp a lesson in the election.