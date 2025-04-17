Annamalai flays Minister Sekarbabu for ‘temple-like’ memorial decoration; BJP leaders join chorus of condemnation

CHENNAI: BJP national general council member K Annamalai on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekarbabu, accusing him of misusing his official position to appease the ruling DMK’s first family.

The criticism came in response to the Minister's reported move to decorate the memorial of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in a manner resembling a temple structure.

In a statement, Annamalai alleged that the DMK Minister was engaged in a symbolic competition to prove himself the most devoted loyalist to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s family.

“Among the DMK ministers, Sekarbabu is going beyond acceptable limits in his attempt to outshine others in servitude to the Chief Minister’s family. His move to embellish the Karunanidhi memorial in the likeness of a temple tower is both unnecessary and provocative,” Annamalai said.

Criticising the ruling party’s ideological stance, the former BJP state president said, “The DMK, which proclaims atheism as a core principle, has long sustained its politics by mocking and diminishing the beliefs of the Hindu community. However, there is a limit to the patience of the public.”

Taking particular exception to the HR&CE Minister's role, the BJP leader cautioned against the misuse of the department for political gains.

“If Sekarbabu holds such deep admiration for his late leader, he should honour him privately by placing his photo in his home's prayer room. Using state institutions to glorify political leaders under the pretext of public service is unacceptable,” he said.

Annamalai further warned that continued disregard for religious sentiments under the guise of ideological atheism would not go unanswered.

“If such behaviour persists, the people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a fitting response at the appropriate time,” he added.

Several other BJP leaders, including H Raja and Amar Prasad Reddy, also strongly condemned the minister’s alleged actions.

They echoed Annamalai’s sentiments, accusing Sekarbabu of undermining the religious fabric of the state and called for accountability in the use of religious endowment resources.