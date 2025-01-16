Annamalai flays DyCM Udhayanidhi for allegedly insulting Madurai district Collector

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday flayed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged behaviour at the Alanganallur jallikattu event, where he supposedly made the female District Collector of Madurai MS Sangeetha, give up her seat to accommodate his son's friends.

Describing the alleged incident as an "abuse of power", Annamalai said that was "worse than the previous DMK regime from 2006-11, which was the darkest period in Tamil Nadu's history.

The former IPS officer questioned the Deputy Chief Minister's behaviour, asking why a female government official, that too a District Collector was being treated with such disrespect.

"Why are you insulting a female government official when ministers, whose sole purpose is to serve the Chief Minister's family, are on the stage?" Annamalai asked in a social media post, sharing the video of the alleged incident.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the people of Tamil Nadu, " he noted.

Annamalai also issued a warning to the Deputy Chief Minister, reminding him of the 2011 election results and the subsequent decade that followed.

"Let Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi remember the 2011 election results and the ten years that followed, " he said.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will put an end to this monarchical mindset in 2026," he added.

In the video, shared by Annamalai, it was seen that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was accompanied by his son Inbanidhi and his friends, arrived at the jallikattu stage at Alanganallur and proceeded to take his seat on the stage.

However, in a move that has been widely criticised, he allegedly instructed the organisers to make room for his son's friends, resulting in the District Collector being asked to relinquish her seat.