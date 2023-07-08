Annamalai flays DMK govt over 'new conditions' for Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Saturday flayed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for imposing conditions that would make around 80 percent of women heads of households ineligible for 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

"Recently, the DMK government has announced the eligibility criteria for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. The monthly income of the family should not exceed Rs 20,833 is also one of the conditions in the eligibility criteria. It seems, no one in the family should go to work to get the Rs 1,000 per month aid that they said they would give. The people of Tamil Nadu are hard workers. I would like to remind the CM M K Stalin that all the people of Tamil Nadu are not DMKites who do not go to work but do kickboxing at Tea shops, Bajji shops and Briyani shops, " Annamalai said in a tweet.

Further, the retired IPS turned politician said that the new 'conditions' mostly apply only to DMK and not to the people of Tamil Nadu.

"If we look at the conditions imposed, it seems that 80 percent of women heads of households in Tamil Nadu are ineligible for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. What would have been the situation of DMK if the people of Tamil Nadu had stipulated that there should be significant qualifications to take charge as Ministers of Tamil Nadu?, " Annamalai questioned.

Therefore, the state president of the saffron party urged the DMK government to relax the 'new conditions' and provide monthly aid to all women heads of family.