Annamalai charges DMK govt for failing to attract FDI to TN

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday charged the DMK government for not fulfilling its promise that it would create ten lakh jobs for youths when it comes to power.

In a statement, the BJP leader claimed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Tamil Nadu has reduced to 27.7% compared to the previous year.

Pointing out the chief minister's trip to Dubai, he alleged "As per the claim during his visit that Tamil Nadu has attracted Rs 6,100 crore, there was no clarity in information on the companies that have invested so far".

Stating that Chief Minister M K Stalin also claimed that Foxconn company will invest Rs 1,600 crore in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said the company had denied that it had no proposal to invest here.

"He (Stalin) also did not issue any explanation in this regard", Annamalai wondered.

Pointing out that Karnataka IT Minister Priyanka Kharge had announced that his State had signed an agreement with Foxconn to the tune of Rs 4,963 crore, Annamamali raised the question of whether the company has shifted its investment from Tamil Nadu to the neighbouring State.

"Clarity should be given as to why the company, which tried to invest in Tamil Nadu, has shifted to Karnataka," he said and questioned, "who is responsible for the job loss to the youths of the State".