Annamalai calls on Nadda amid TN political crisis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Thursday called on BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's six-day visit to Delhi.

"State and party affairs, preparedness for 2024 parliamentary polls were the key issues discussed in the meeting," senior BJP leader said preferring anonymity.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would launch Annamalai's padayatra on July 28 from Rameswaram.