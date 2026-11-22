CHENNAI: We The Leaders founder K Annamalai has challenged Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president B Manickam Tagore to resign from his post and join the ruling TVK as an ordinary member, saying such a move would benefit both Manickam and the grand old party.
Talking to reporters at airport here, Annamalai accused Manickam Tagore of extending disproportionate support to the ruling TVK while accusing him of speaking behind a mask.
“Manickam Tagore keeps criticising me, alleging that I speak while wearing a mask. But he is the one who has been repeatedly extending excessive support to the TVK. When asked whether an MLA had sent a text message in connection with the Kallakurichi issue, he denied it. Similarly, whenever the law and order situation is questioned, he maintains that there is no problem and everything is fine,” Annamalai said.
“My suggestion to Manickam Tagore is that he should resign as TNCC president and join the TVK as an ordinary member. That would be the right course for him and would also be good for the Congress as an organisation,” he said.
Taking up the Tirupparankundram controversy, Annamalai questioned how many times Tagore had visited the hill shrine and said Congress leaders should not lecture Murugan devotees on their religious practices. “Congress leaders need not come and teach Murugan devotees. We know how to worship Lord Murugan and who should carry the kavadi. I carry the kavadi to the Palani Murugan temple every year. Manickam Tagore should not lecture us on these matters,” he added.