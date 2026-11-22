Talking to reporters at airport here, Annamalai accused Manickam Tagore of extending disproportionate support to the ruling TVK while accusing him of speaking behind a mask.

“Manickam Tagore keeps criticising me, alleging that I speak while wearing a mask. But he is the one who has been repeatedly extending excessive support to the TVK. When asked whether an MLA had sent a text message in connection with the Kallakurichi issue, he denied it. Similarly, whenever the law and order situation is questioned, he maintains that there is no problem and everything is fine,” Annamalai said.

“My suggestion to Manickam Tagore is that he should resign as TNCC president and join the TVK as an ordinary member. That would be the right course for him and would also be good for the Congress as an organisation,” he said.