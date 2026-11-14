Is GEM Veeramani also paavam, Selvaperunthagai asks Tagore over sympathy-shifting remark

"If others are affected, they can go to the Collector. But if the Collector herself is the victim, who will she go to for help? If by Tagore's yardstick Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh is 'paavam,' then can we say Epstein is 'paavam' or GEM Veeramani is 'paavam," he raised pointed questions a day after CPM leader K Balabharathi objected to the Congress state chief's controversial reference.

Claiming that law and order has deteriorated in the State, Selvaperunthagai asked CM Vijay to clear the air on the Kallakurichi MLA issue. You can't view misdeeds through the opposition or ruling-party lens; whoever does must be condemned, he said, seeking the TVK government's White Paper on the issue.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday asserted that the Congress had never betrayed the DMK, alleging that internal sabotage and lack of cooperation from some DMK functionaries had led to the defeat of Congress candidates in certain constituencies, including Aranthangi.