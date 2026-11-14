Is GEM Veeramani also paavam, Selvaperunthagai asks Tagore over sympathy-shifting remark

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has taken exception to incumbent Manickam Tagore's 'paavam' remark about Kallakurichi TVK legislator accused of harassing the district Collector, questioning whether GEM Veeramani will be held to the same yardstick.
"If others are affected, they can go to the Collector. But if the Collector herself is the victim, who will she go to for help? If by Tagore's yardstick Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh is 'paavam,' then can we say Epstein is 'paavam' or GEM Veeramani is 'paavam," he raised pointed questions a day after CPM leader K Balabharathi objected to the Congress state chief's controversial reference.
Claiming that law and order has deteriorated in the State, Selvaperunthagai asked CM Vijay to clear the air on the Kallakurichi MLA issue. You can't view misdeeds through the opposition or ruling-party lens; whoever does must be condemned, he said, seeking the TVK government's White Paper on the issue.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday asserted that the Congress had never betrayed the DMK, alleging that internal sabotage and lack of cooperation from some DMK functionaries had led to the defeat of Congress candidates in certain constituencies, including Aranthangi.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 138th birth anniversary, he said changes in electoral alliances and differences of opinion were natural in politics. However, he alleged that some DMK cadre and local functionaries failed to give adequate support to Congress candidates in certain constituencies, which contributed to their defeat.
He said the alliance continued under the guidance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prevent the BJP from coming to power.
On the TVK government, Thirunavukkarasar said the administration was moving towards providing the corruption-free governance the people expect. However, with the State facing a debt burden of Rs 12 lakh crore, the government could not fulfil all its electoral promises overnight. He urged people to give the government sufficient time.
On the Mekedatu dam issue, he said the Tamil Nadu Congress unit's position remained unchanged despite the Congress being in power in Karnataka, he said. He asserted that the party would continue to oppose the proposed dam.