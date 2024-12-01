Annamalai accuses DMK of double standards on tungsten mining, demands transparency

CHENNAI: In a scathing attack, BJP state president K Annamalai slammed the ruling DMK government on Sunday for initially approving tungsten mining in the Madurai district but backtracking later.

Annamalai claimed that the ruling DMK government initially requested the central government to set up the mine and provided specifications for the contract but is now feigning ignorance due to growing opposition.

"According to the Union Ministry of Mines, the Tamil Nadu government didn't object to the mines between February and November 7, 2024. This period of inaction contradicts the DMK's current claims of unawareness," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Annamalai stated, "The public will no longer believe the DMK government's drama. Chief Minister Stalin is re-enacting the same drama he staged ten years ago regarding methane extraction in the Delta."

He further said that the Union Ministry of Mines' clarification exposed the DMK's attempts to deceive the public. He called for a white paper from the State government on the issue.