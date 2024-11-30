Madurai tungsten mining project: DMK govt objected to Centre's policy tweak, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: State Mining Minister Duraimurugan has said that the State government opposed the amendment to the national mining policy as soon as the Union government proposed it in 2023 and rebutting charges made by the opposition parties that the DMK government initially sought the approval of the Centre for the tungsten mining project in Madurai district and is retracting now.

Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan added that the Union government and opposition parties in the State were spreading lies about the DMK regime vis-a-vis the approval for the Arittapatti tungsten mining project.

Duraimurugan said that some people who were unable to tolerate the people's acceptance of Chief Minister MK Stalin's assurances to stop the tungsten mining project at Nayakkarapatti in Madurai are spreading malicious rumours that the TN government had approved it.

Accusing the Union government of circulating false information that the views of Tamil Nadu government were obtained before granting the tungsten mining license, Duraimurugan, in a statement issued in this regard, said, "As soon as the Union government proposed an amendment to the mining policy in September 2023 to auction major mining resources in the country, I wrote a letter to the Union Mines Minister on October 3, 2023, expressing the categorical opposition of the State government."

However, in his reply dated November 2, 2023, the Union Mines Minister rejected 'our' opposition and sought the cooperation of states to the policy amendment considering the national-level requirements, Duraimurugan. Union Mines Minister also said that the auction was being floated only after the required amendments were made to the policy,

"Subsequently, even when the Union government sought the details of the land in Melur near Madurai, we pointed out that Arittapatti, which falls within the earmarked land (for the project) is a biodiverse and historically significant location. However, the union government auctioned and awarded the mining license to the aforesaid firm without considering the objections raised by us," Duraimurugan clarified.

"Alarmed by the opposition of the people and the firm stand of the Chief Minister Stalin, the Union government and opposition parties partnering with it are trying to divert public attention by spreading false information that the DMK government granted its approval to the mining auction. The people are not ready to believe their lies," the minister added.