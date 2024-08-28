Annamalai a moth, AIADMK a banyan tree: Jayakumar’s new broadside against BJP leader

CHENNAI: The war of words between estranged allies AIADMK and BJP intensified on Tuesday, with senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar daring the saffron party to go solo in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in 2026 and win at least one seat.

“Despite forming an alliance with the PMK, the BJP could not win any seat in the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them – will it be able to contest on its own and win a single seat in the Assembly polls in 2026,” asked Jayakumar.

BJP State unit president K Annamalai – who has emerged as the chief needler for the AIADMK – cannot do any against a Dravidian movement like AIADMK, which remains firm like a banyan tree, he claimed.

“None can destroy the AIADMK; those who try will get destroyed,” Jayakumar said, rebuking Annamalai’s remark that the AIADMK would soon fade away from people’s mind and Tamil Nadu politics.

The former minister added that Annamalai was unfit to be the State president of a political outfit and accused him of acting like a corporate company manager.

Strongly condemning Annamalai for his allegedly disparaging remarks against AIADMK party general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Jayakumar said, “He is like a moth and firefly, which has a short life. He has no quality or capability to criticise our party leader,” he said.

Commenting about the verbal duel that followed superstar Rajinikanth’s remark on senior DMK ministers, Jayakumar said that it was the ploy of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin to demean and downgrade senior leaders like Duraimurugan.