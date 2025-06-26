Anna University to commercialise its low-cost solar-powered refrigeration solutions

CHENNAI: When most research in institutions fail to get past the patent stage, Anna University has gone one step ahead and commercialised its solar PV powered vapour compression refrigeration unit for the simultaneous generation of power, cooling, and water.

A solar photovoltaic (PV) powered vapour compression refrigeration (VCR) unit uses solar panels to generate electricity that directly powers a vapour compression refrigeration cycle. This equipment offers a sustainable and potentially cost-effective cooling solution, especially in off-grid locations.

The research team from Anna University that developed a solar PV powered vapour compression refrigeration unit received the Indian patent on February 16, 2024.

A senior professor from the Anna University Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) told DT Next that the invention relates to water production, utilising excess heat from solar photovoltaic operated vapour compression refrigeration systems.

Explaining its technical aspects, he said the atmospheric air at high humidity level is heated by utilising the condenser heat from the vapour compression refrigeration system that decreases the relative humidity of the air.

"The refrigeration unit generates 20 litres of water per day if the air conditioner operates six hours under sunlight with 3.5kW capacity," he said, adding "the unit can generate power, can do refrigeration and cooling simultaneously without any operational expenditure.

Stating that the product is ready for commercialisation, he said applications were already invited for the purpose of technology transfer and commercialisation. "The selected industry willing to buy the technology for commercial exploitation will sign an agreement with Anna University," he said, noting that the shortlisted company will commercialise within two years of licensing.

B Sanjay, a senior engineer working in a solar panel manufacturing unit at Guindy, said solar panels can significantly reduce or eliminate electricity costs associated with refrigeration, especially in areas with high sunshine. "However, solar energy is dependent on sunlight, so energy storage (batteries) is also required to ensure continuous operation during the winter season," he said.