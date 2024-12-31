Anna University sexual assault: NCW member calls for better campus access control, more checks of CCTV cameras

MUMBAI: Access control to prevent unauthorised entry into colleges and frequent checking of CCTV monitors are among the suggestions made by a member of a fact-finding team probing the Anna University sexual assault case.

There should also be CCTV facility in public buses and alarm buttons in cabs, former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit, who is a member of the panel set up by the National Commission for Women (NCW), said on Tuesday.

The CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) should be checked regularly by the officer in charge of the police station in instances of sexual assault and molestation to ensure the identity of the victim is not disclosed, he added.

Audio-visual technology should be used to record FIRs to prevent distortion of facts and the supervision of probe into such cases should be done preferably by IPS officers including women, he said.

Trials in such cases should also be fast-tracked, Dixit said, adding a report comprising his suggestions will be sent to the National Commission for Women.

The NCW, which on its own took cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student on the Anna University campus in Chennai last week, constituted the two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.

The fact-finding team, also comprising NCW member Mamta Kumari, was in Chennai on Monday for a probe into the incident.

After the visit, former IPS officer Dixit made some suggestions for an investigation into the sexual assault cases.

He said there should be "access control in colleges and universities to prevent unauthorised entry by miscreants" and records of every visitor along with the purpose of visit should be kept.

"Physical infrastructure such as walls and CCTVs at academic premises are to be provided and checked frequently through a third-party security audit," said Dixit.

He said the recording of FIR using audio-visual techniques needs to be implemented in all such cases to prevent tutoring, distortions or prejudices by police officers.

The examination by medical officers, including women, should be done promptly to confirm the complaint, the former top cop of Maharashtra said.

The investigation in sexual assault cases should be supervised by at least an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) or a deputy superintendent of police (DySP), and preferably by an IPS officer, Dixit said.

He also suggested the appointment of reputed special prosecutors in every sensitive case of sexual assault and fast-tracking of the trial.

There should be an examination of electronic evidence to ascertain past activities of the accused and take preventive action, he said.

"In instances of property offences as well as body offences where an accused is convicted, surveillance should be done and documentation ensured," he said.

The former DGP also suggested preventive action against such known criminals on a regular basis, including externment.

Implement 112 India app emergency assistance facility and give it wide publicity in electronic and print media and at places such as colleges, universities, bus stands, railway and metro stations, he said.