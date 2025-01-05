Anna University sexual assault case is likely to heat up TN assembly session on Jan 6

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing political storm surrounding the Anna University sexual assault case, the Tamil Nadu Assembly will convene on Monday for the customary Governor's address on Monday.

The first session of the House for the year 2025 itself is expected to set the sparks flying owing to the slew of controversies surrounding the DMK government. Information from Raj Bhavan and the Secretariat suggests that it will not be a smooth affair, as Governor RN Ravi holds a different opinion regarding the speech prepared by the TN government.

Monday's session is unlikely to be quiet, with the ruling party also preparing for any potential uncertainty. This includes the possibility of a repeat of the infamous incident from the first Session of 2023, when Governor Ravi deviated from the government-prepared speech and abruptly walked out of the House after Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Cabinet's counter-response moving a resolution to have the RN Ravi's prepared speech placed on record. The following year, the Governor limited his speech and went extempore.

Sources have indicated that Governor Ravi expressed his discontent over certain portions of the speech this time around. He is said to have expressed it to Speaker M Appavu when the latter went to invite him to deliver the customary address on January 6. The governor reportedly questioned specific sections of the speech, particularly those dealing with the State's law and order situation. However, Appau expressed that he expects the Governor to read the entire speech prepared by the government.

According to reliable sources, the Governor also informed the Speaker that he intended to make certain changes. Some of the changes are believed to be related to the Anna University sexual assault case, which has sparked widespread protests and demonstrations by opposition parties.

Sources claim that the Governor asked the Speaker to include certain portions in the speech, based on his inquiry into the Anna University sexual assault case.

The principal opposition party, the AIADMK, has moved a special call attention motion regarding the Anna University incident. Though the AIADMK is keen on going hammer and tongs over the issue in the assembly, the party's MLAs were kept in the dark about what move general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will take. Sources said the Leader of Opposition will reveal it to party members once he reaches the Assembly on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the DMK allies, VCK and T Velmurugan's Tamil Vazhvurimai Katchi, have also sought the Speaker's approval for a call attention motion on the Anna University issue.