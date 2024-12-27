Begin typing your search...

    Anna University sexual assault: AIADMK, BJP cadre booked for staging protest

    Police arrested more than 2,000 AIADMK members who took part in the protest, including former minister and senior leader D Jayakumar, and other district secretaries

    Former minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar arrested for staging protest (Maalaimalar) 

    CHENNAI: Cases have been filed against more than 900 AIADMK functionaries and more than 400 BJP cadre for staging protests in front of Anna University condemning the sexual assault of a student inside the campus.

    The Kotturpuram police registered a case under various sections, including those dealing with unlawful assembly and road blockade.

    Additionally, the police also registered cases against 417 BJP cadre for staging a protest in Valluvarkottam.

