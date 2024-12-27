Anna University sexual assault: AIADMK, BJP cadre booked for staging protest

CHENNAI: Cases have been filed against more than 900 AIADMK functionaries and more than 400 BJP cadre for staging protests in front of Anna University condemning the sexual assault of a student inside the campus.

The police arrested more than 2,000 AIADMK members who took part in the protest, including former minister and senior leader D Jayakumar, and other district secretaries.

The Kotturpuram police registered a case under various sections, including those dealing with unlawful assembly and road blockade.

Additionally, the police also registered cases against 417 BJP cadre for staging a protest in Valluvarkottam.

