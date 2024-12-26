Begin typing your search...

    Anna University sexual assault: AIADMK's protest bid thwarted, leaders detained

    BJP senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others from the saffron party too were prevented by police from holding a demonstration

    AuthorPTIPTI|26 Dec 2024 1:42 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-26 08:20:20  )
    Anna University sexual assault: AIADMKs protest bid thwarted, leaders detained
    AIADMK protest over the alleged sexual assault on a girl student of the Anna University (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Thursday attempted to stage a protest here over the alleged sexual assault on a girl student of the Anna University here, condemning the DMK government, and senior party leaders were detained by police.

    BJP senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others from the saffron party too were prevented by police from holding a demonstration. She said she had every right to hold a protest and alleged that sexual crimes were on the rise and slammed police inaction.

    AIADMK leader D Jayakumar argued with senior police officers when they said that the party had not been given permission to stage a protest and he demanded to know from them the nod to parties, including the Congress, VCK, allies of the ruling party.

    Also Read:Engineering student returning from church sexually assaulted in Anna University campus

    Also Read:37-yr-old biryani seller nabbed for 'sexually assaulting' Anna University student

