Anna University releases academic regulations for undergraduates

CHENNAI: With more than 20 criterias, Anna University releases academic regulations for 2025-2026 to the undergraduate students studying in all affiliated engineering colleges.

Important criteria include attendance standards, break of study, unauthorised absence, rejoining the course, termination, vacation, teaching and evaluation, award of degree and academic audit.

With regard to grading of courses, the university said ten marks would be given to the outstanding performance with respect to course learning objectives; exhibits original and creative thinking, and demonstrates the ability to analyse critically and synthesise information.

Similarly, a shortage of attendance for both students and faculty members and withdrawal from the course will result in zero marks.

The affiliated colleges were asked that at the end of each semester, the student will be provided with a semester-wise grade sheet. This is a consolidated list of courses registered and grades obtained in that particular semester, along with the appropriate grade point calculation.

Likewise, the Controller of Examinations should initiate the academic audit process once in every semester, by inviting external experts approved by the competent authority.

The academic audit will cover course delivery and adherence to the course plan, syllabus coverage, quality of question papers used for continuous assessments, end-of-semester examinations, practical assignments, mini projects and conduct of practical classes and the evaluation.

The university also mandates a minimum overall attendance of 80%. This overall attendance percentage is calculated by taking the average of a student's attendance in all the registered courses in a semester. These regulations will be implemented by the Anna University's affiliated engineering colleges with immediate effect.