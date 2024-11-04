Anna University launches summer internship for diploma students; here's how to apply

CHENNAI: Anna University is opening up a summer internship 2024-25 programme for students pursuing diploma programmes (all disciplines) in the government, private and deemed Institutions.

A notification from the university said that the internship programme will be organised at the Centre for Internet of Things (CIoT) in the Madras Institute of Technology campus.

Accordingly, the course will be in hybrid mode and the theory will be conducted for the first two weeks through online and hands-on training will also be conducted for two weeks.

Diploma students who have completed at least two semesters of their diploma course from government, private, and deemed institutions are eligible to join the course.

The notification further said that due to the limited availability of seats, the batch-wise selection will be based on merit and the number of applications received.

The students can apply for the internship programme through this portal -- https://forms.gle/KJkgat2GTGp7SjAp9. The last date for submitting the application form will be on November 6.

The first batch will start on November 19 and an assessment test will be conducted at the end of the summer internship 2024-25.

Students will be provided an internship certificate along with grades based on their attendance and test performance.