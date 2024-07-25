Anna Univ VC forms panel to probe claims of engineering profs teaching at many colleges

CHENNAI: A day after Arappor Iyakkam raised a series of allegations in the affiliation process of private engineering colleges and said more than 350 full-time faculty members were found to be on the payrolls of more than one college, the Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj on Tuesday said a probe committee has been formed to investigate the alleged irregularities.

The V-C added that the Aadhaar numbers of faculty members who have multiple registrations in other colleges would be checked, and assured that action would be taken not only against faculty members but the colleges, too.

The Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday alleged malpractices in the affiliation process of private engineering colleges, claiming that 353 full-time faculty members were found to be on the payrolls of more than one college.