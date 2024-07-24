Arappor writes to DVAC: Probe scam in Anna University’s engineering college affiliation process

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday exposed malpractices in the affiliation process of private engineering colleges to Anna University with 353 full-time faculty members found to be in the payrolls of more than one college.

In the complaint to the director, DVAC headquarters, it said that about 352 full-time teaching faculty members are on the rolls of more than one college, ranging between 2 and 11 engineering colleges at a given time.

“Various colleges and professors, in collusion with Anna University and AICTE, are involved in a major malpractice to fake the sufficiency of qualified people that has a direct impact on the quality of education. This is a complete breach of trust, fraud and cheating by the engineering colleges, professors and public servants of Anna University and AICTE. This requires the urgent intervention of you to save the future of thousands of students if not lakhs who will be directly affected by this illegality and fraud,” M Radhakrishnan, Arappor Iyakkam said.

He said that there are different criteria such as infrastructure, lab facilities and a sufficient number of qualified teachers for each engineering college to be given affiliation or accreditation to Anna University and AICTE. Arappor used the data published by the university’s Centre for Affiliation of Institutions along with information accessed through RTI regarding inspection.

“We found 353 faculty members by identifying photographs, date of birth and their educational qualifications. There are a few professors who are faculty members of about 11 engineering colleges for the academic year 2023-24. As many as 353 persons are working in 972 places in different colleges,” he explained.

Arappor demanded an immediate investigation into the fraud, malpractice and scam against those who have wilfully contributed to it. It should cover members of the inspection committee and the standing committee of the university who failed to do their scrutiny right, the Vice-Chancellor, who granted affiliation to fraudulent colleges and members of the AICTE’s expert committee who have not performed periodic monitoring of compliance to the norms.