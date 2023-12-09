Anna univ to start courses in IPRs

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to start a certificate course on patent search and drafting considering the growing relevance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

The courses will cover fundamental aspects of IPRs, IP law, Best Practices in IP filings in India, International Filing (PCT), hands-on training on patent search and patent drafting. The course will be conducted by senior practitioners and academicians in the field of IPRs. As per the notification issued by the University, the target audience will be academicians, research scholars, scientists, students, entrepreneurs, businessmen, start-ups and legal professionals, in addition to industry professionals, who are keen to implement best IP practices.

The objective of the short-term course is to impart the basics of IPRs and the Indian Patent Act and Rules, understand best practices for drafting complete, specifications for filing patent applications, provide training for patent agent aspirants and create career opportunities for IP aspirants.