Anna Univ among 91 best in Times world rankings

According to the rankings, the second best performing universities in India are: Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sep 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-27 23:30:34.0  )
NEW DELHI: A record 91 Indian universities have made it to the World University Rankings announced by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine.

According to the rankings announced by the London-based THE magazine on Wednesday, the second best performing universities in India are: Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences.

The Bharathiar University in Coimbatore moved up from the 801-1000 band last year to the 601-800 band.

