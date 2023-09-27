Anna University's research recognition increased in the last five years

CHENNAI: With the research activities being given priority, the number of patents published by Anna University has increased in the last few years. In addition, the number of research papers in the journals notified by UGC has also increased.

Anna University sources said that in 2017-2018, the number of patents published was just 19. However, it was increased to 33 in 2018-2019 and further raised to 37 in 2019-2020. Accordingly, it was further increased to 69 in 2020-2021. In 2021-2022, the patents have touched 118.

A senior professor of the university said that after COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down situation, the state and the Centre was keen on improving Anna University's Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR). "Similarly, the number of research papers in the Journals notified on University Grants Commission (UGC) website during the last five years have also increased", he added.

He said in 2017-2018, it was 1,001 and it gradually increased year-to-year and finally the research pages in the journals have risen to 1,827. The professor said that total number of awards, recognitions received for research, innovations won by institutions, teachers, research scholars and students year-wise during the last five years has also improved. "It was 50 in 2017-2018 and the recognitions have increased to 66 in 2021-2022", he added.

Stating that the Institution ensures implementation of its stated code of ethics for research through inclusion of research ethics in the research methodology course work, presence of ethics committee, plagiarism check through software and research advisory committee, he said "these measures is expected to further improve the status of the university in research activities in the coming years".

Pointing out that the percentage of faculty members receiving national, international fellowship, financial support by various agencies for advanced studies and research during the last five years have also increased, he said in 2017-2018, it was 44 compared to 2021-2022 figures of 65".