Anna Leadership Award announced for school heads

CHENNAI: Acknowledging the efforts of principals in State-run primary and high schools, the Department of School Education will be awarding the Arignar Anna Leadership Award to school heads of the State.

In April 2022, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had announced the award, after which the scheme was implemented in 2023-24.

Under the scheme, the award and shield of appreciation had been announced to 100 school heads each year for their efforts in effective implementation of government schemes in sectors like education, sports, student development, infrastructure, school management committee (SMC) and Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at your doorstep). And, the school head who bags the award is given Rs 10 lakh as an incentive to carry out more improvement works.

Likewise, for this year, the department has formed a district level selection committee to identify a qualified school head. The committee will carry out an inspection of schools across TN. From one district, two school heads of State-run schools will be selected and the list will be finalised before April 25.

Meanwhile, Minister Poyyamozhi on Wednesday issued an educational scholarship of Rs 50,000 from the Teachers’ Welfare fund for the children of teachers pursuing technical education, degree and diploma courses. For the academic year, 12 students benefit under this scheme. In the first phase, a Rs 50,000 grant was given to four students from the welfare funds.