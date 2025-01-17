Anna bus terminus in temple town Kancheepuram, a picture of neglect

CHENNAI: The Anna Bus Terminus in Kancheepuram, which witnesses a large number of passengers lacks basic amenities, causing major inconvenience to locals and tourists.

Kancheepuram, known for its ancient temples and silk sarees, attracts lots of tourists from various places. As an important point of access, the failure to provide basic facilities like drinking water, and toilets, lack of sign boards, and poor lighting have put both locals and outsiders to suffer. The additional lack of proper maintenance and planning has added to the commuters’ woes.

People with their families from different places visit the temple town every day for spiritual experiences and to get their hands on pure silk. The sewer issues at the bus terminus have led to sewage water stagnation setting a bad impression on the temple town.

The central bus terminus, with more than 650 SETC buses being operated, was constructed at 4.5 acres. The drainage water at the terminus renders a bad public transport experience, forcing the commuters to cover their noses while waiting for the buses.

Elaborating on the bad shape of the bus terminus, the commuters highlighted the poor maintenance and lack of proper parking bay for the buses and sign boards. They added that the people visiting the terminus for the first time would have difficulties identifying the buses to travel to their destinations.

Murugan, a resident of Kancheepuram, said the bus terminus was constructed without proper planning. Though the area is big the terminus is crammed, always lacking facilities to handle even a small crowd. Women and the elderly suffer a lot due to a lack of proper lighting and benches, he added.

The drainage overflowing in the terminus makes the situation even worse as people are afraid to take their children, as the terminus poses health risks leading to a spike in various infections, particularly viral infections rising during this monsoon season, said Gayathiri, a resident of Kancheepuram.

When contacted, an official from the Kancheepuram Corporation claimed that the steps for constructing a new bus terminus in another place in Kancheepuram are under way. The official added the work would begin soon and be completed in the next few months.