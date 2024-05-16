Angry villagers protest as farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Krishnagiri, seek protection

COIMBATORE: More than 500 villagers blocked the road in protest on Wednesday after a 42-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri.

Forest department officials said Thimmarayappa, hailing from a village near Kelamangalam, came out of his house to provide fodder to cattle on Tuesday night when an elephant reportedly emerged out of the darkness and attacked him. He died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Kelamangalam police arrived at the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem to Denkanikottai Government Hospital. The deceased is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

After news about the death of the farmer spread, angry villagers resorted to a roadblock near the Denkanikottai forest checkpost condemning the department for failing to control man-animal conflicts. A team of officials from revenue, police and forest departments led by District Forest Officer K Karthikeyani held talks with the protestors and assured them of measures to control the movement of wild jumbos. Foresters promised to set up solar fencing to control elephant intrusion into human habitation. The villagers withdrew from the protest, which disrupted traffic, after assurances from officials.

In another similar incident, a 51-year-old driver survived with severe injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant in Gudalur on Tuesday night.

The victim, Thyagaraj from ‘Aamaikulam’ near Gudalur-Kozhikode Road was returning home around 11.30 pm along with his friends after participating in a function when an elephant came their way.

“They all took to their heels. But the elephant chased and attacked Thyagaraj before retreating into the forest. Soon the villagers along with the forest department staff rushed him to Gudalur Government Hospital. He was then shifted to Ooty Government Hospital for treatment,” said an official.