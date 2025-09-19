Angry cop carries man on moving car’s hood in Tirunelveli; suspended

MADURAI: A sub-inspector was placed under suspension after a minor accident flared into a dramatic episode of road rage that resulted in him driving his car with the person arguing with him clinging on the hood of the vehicle.

A video of the incident that happened on Wednesday night on the busy South Mount Road in Tirunelveli town went viral, which led to the official being suspended.

According to officials, Ashok (40), a medical representative, was riding his two-wheeler when the bus in front stopped suddenly. He slammed the brakes, but was hit from behind by a car driven by traffic SI Gandhirajan (59). The bike skidded, and Ashok fell down.

Furious over this, Ashok stood in front of the car to stop it from proceeding. Equally enraged, Gandhirajan started to move his car. Ashok then threw himself over the hood of the car to stop him. However, the cop moved the car, while a screaming Ashok clung on. After moving for some distance, he stopped the vehicle.

The whole drama was captured by passersby, who posted it on social media. It soon went viral and came to the attention of senior officers.

Tirunelveli city police commissioner Santosh Hadimani said Ashok was drunk at the time of the incident and added that he has not lodged a complaint so far. However, Gandhirajan was suspended on disciplinary grounds.