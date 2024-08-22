Anger, dismay as 3 lakh TN families await smart PDS cards, lose out on Rs 1,000 monthly aid

CHENNAI: For over a year and more, it's been a long and impatient wait for over three lakh families for a ration card they hold dear.

Impatient because they are losing out on the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium the State government is issuing for every cardholder. And to their dismay, there's no announcement on when finally the distribution of the new 'smart' card will resume.

"I am a homemaker. Our family depends on the earnings my husband makes out as a driver. After the government introduced the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme last year, I wasted no time in applying for a new ration card in July.

It's been 13 months since and I still haven't received one. The officials have not even visited my house to crosscheck the information in the application. Had the ration card been issued on time, I would have received Rs 1,000 per month," M Lakshmi of Kolathur told DT Next.

Lakshmi's is not a lone case. According to the Food and Civil Supplies department officials, after the launch of KMUT, over one lakh families have applied for a new ration card to receive the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 under the scheme.

A senior official from the Food and Consumer Protection Department said 2.24 lakh people applied for new ration cards last year, including those who lost their existing cards and those seeking corrections.

"After the KMUT scheme was introduced last year, more than one lakh people applied for new ration cards as these cards are mandatory to avail the monthly honorarium.

The process of applying for ration cards was temporarily suspended due to the Lok Sabha elections held this year. Also, it was on hold in Vikravandi Assembly constituency for some time due to the byelections.

We are working on a smooth and efficient distribution process across the State," claimed the official, wishing not to be named.

"We are now conducting the verification process for those who applied in June last year. Card distribution cannot be done immediately. Once the verification process is completed, distribution of cards will start gradually on a priority basis," an assistant commissioner of the department said on the condition of anonymity.

J Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department ruled out any 'delay' in distribution. "So far, 14,800 smart cards have been printed and are being distributed in the districts.

It is a continuous process. Cards will be issued on time to all eligible persons after verifying the applications," he told DT Next.