Andhra’s dam plans give TN ryots jitters

VELLORE: Farm owners in the districts of Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Kancheepuram are in a bind following the announcement by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister that a massive reservoir will be constructed at Kuppam mandal on the TN border near Vaniyambadi.

According to sources, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy announced the construction of two reservoirs to store 1 TMC water to irrigate 5,000 additional acres at Rs 535 crore. Presently Andhra has built an 11-foot-high check dam at Pillur on the TN-AP border near Vaniyambadi.

“We get water during regular rains when the check dam overflows. It is this water which enters the Palar River that meanders in Tirupattur, Vellore and Kancheepuram and waters standing crops,” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state vice-chief S Udayakumar.

Remarking that it is deeply saddening that the TN has not reacted to the Andhra CM’s statement till now, Udayakumar said “If the dams become a reality, it will mean that the Palar will not get even a drop of water which will thereby affect agricultural lands depending on this river for survival.”

When Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized in the Assembly that not even a single brick will be allowed to be laid for the construction of the Karnataka government’s proposed Megadattu reservoir project as it would affect the delta districts we are left wondering why the Minister failed to do the same for Andhra’s proposed project which would also affect ryots in integrated Vellore district.

While Minister Duraimurugan could not be reached, his son and Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, whose constituency includes areas abutting the Palar in Vellore and Tirupattur districts, said the “state government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu farmers.”