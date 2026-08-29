Andhra Pradesh woman murder: Man arrested near Periyapalayam

A special team arrested him near Periyapalayam on Saturday morning. On Friday, Police recovered the body of the woman, later identified as M Aruna.

Aruna hailed from Chittoor and had come to Uthukottai to attend a wedding. She had been staying at a relative’s house in Vadattur Kandigai, police said. Probe revealed that Bharathi Raja and Aruna were allegedly in an extramarital relationship. However, he had started avoiding her recently, following which she pestered him to meet her and explain his reluctance to continue their relationship.