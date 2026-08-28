Andhra Pradesh woman found murdered in Tiruvallur; face marred with corrosive substance

The deceased was identified as Aruna, wife of Manjunatha and a resident of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. She had come to the area to attend a marriage and was staying at a relative's house in Vadattur Kandigai village near Thamarai Pakkam Koot Road, said the police.



Aruna was found with burn-like injuries on her face. Though police initially suspected that acid could have been used, the injuries did not appear typical of an acid attack, said sources. Investigators are also examining the possibility that rock salt mixed with another substance could have been used. Officials said the exact nature of the substance could be established only after forensic examination.