Andhra Pradesh woman found murdered in Tiruvallur; face marred with corrosive substance

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was found murdered near an agricultural field at Vellakkulam in Thottareddy Kuppam village near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district on Friday morning. The police suspect that a corrosive substance may have been used to disfigure her face.
The deceased was identified as Aruna, wife of Manjunatha and a resident of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. She had come to the area to attend a marriage and was staying at a relative's house in Vadattur Kandigai village near Thamarai Pakkam Koot Road, said the police.
Aruna was found with burn-like injuries on her face. Though police initially suspected that acid could have been used, the injuries did not appear typical of an acid attack, said sources. Investigators are also examining the possibility that rock salt mixed with another substance could have been used. Officials said the exact nature of the substance could be established only after forensic examination.
Though police initially suspected that acid could have been used, the injuries did not appear typical of an acid attack, said sources
On receiving information, a police team led by Uthukottai Inspector reached the spot and recovered the body, which was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A mobile phone found near the body was also seized.
Officials said there were no apparent signs of sexual assault or jewellery theft. A case has been registered and special teams are investigating various angles to establish the motive and identify the accused.
Citing the murder, DMDK general secretary and Vriddhachalam MLA Premallatha Vijayakant urged the ruling TVK government to ensure women’s safety and strengthen law and order.
Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, she demanded stringent punishment for those responsible. “A woman has been killed after acid was thrown on her. The chief minister, who is in charge of the Home Department, should ensure women’s safety. Those responsible should be given the maximum punishment,” she said.