Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan urges CM Stalin to back ONOE proposal

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday made a fervent appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to reconsider his stance and support the Centre's ‘One Nation One Election’ (ONOE) initiative, asserting that simultaneous polls are imperative for political stability and national progress.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a seminar on ONOE in Tiruvanmiyur here, Pawan Kalyan said, "This is a sincere appeal to Chief Minister Stalin. He should revisit his position and back the ONOE concept. In the last five years, nearly 800 days have been lost to repeated elections, hampering governance and development. If the US presidential election is known to be expensive, India has now surpassed that. The cost and disruption caused by staggered elections are immense."

He maintained that the ONOE framework would streamline the electoral process, enhance administrative efficiency, and foster uninterrupted development.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has made remarkable strides. For democracy to thrive, we need both political and electoral stability — ONOE is key to that," he added.

Countering apprehensions that simultaneous elections would threaten India's federal structure, Pawan Kalyan dismissed such concerns as unfounded.

"This fear undermines the intelligence of Indian voters. People know who to elect at different levels. Let us not underestimate the capacity of our democratic institutions," he said, urging all stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue rather than dismiss the proposal outright.

Responding to criticisms from the DMK and the opposition bloc, he said, "When they win elections, there's no complaint. But when they lose, they blame EVMs. It's a selective narrative."

On the upcoming political battle in Tamil Nadu, Pawan expressed confidence, saying, "The AIADMK-BJP alliance will emerge victorious in the 2026 Assembly elections."

He also extended his best wishes to actor-turned-politician Vijay, stating, "It's a tough road. I wish him well, but there are no ongoing talks to bring him into the NDA fold."

On the Sanatana Dharma row, Pawan Kalyan strongly defended traditional Hindu values.

"Tamil Nadu is the land of Sanatana Dharma. There's no street here without a Ganesha temple. In Andhra Pradesh, every village reveres Lord Ram. It's unfortunate that Hinduism is being selectively targeted, while other religions are left untouched. We won't tolerate such narratives," he declared.