Anbumani's rally is useless, says PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Even as his estranged son Anbumani continues his statewide rally, PMK founder S Ramadoss criticized the rally as useless since it is being conducted without the approval of the party headquarters.

"The root of PMK is in Thailapuram (Ramadoss' residence). The party has one headquarter and one leadership. The rallies conducted by anyone without binding to the party leadership is useless. Cadres and people will not accept. Complaints have been given to the police and home department against the rally," he told mediapersons at his residence on Thursday.

Further, he requested the media organizations not to publish statements issued by anyone who claims to be the president of the party other than him. While Ramadoss declared himself as the president of the party a few weeks ago, Anbumani, who was elected the president in the general council meeting in 2022, claims his right to the post.

Responding to a question on discovery of a spying device from his residence, Ramadoss said that the device has been handed over to the police but there is no information on the status of the investigation yet. "The Cybercrime wing of Tamil Nadu is the most effective in the country. If they intend, they can find out the persons behind this in a few days. The police should expedite the investigation," he urged.

Anbumani commenced his rally on July 25 from Thiruporur and has plans to end the rally on November 1 in Dharmapuri.