Anbumani urges TN govt to drop land acquisition for SIPCOT

Pointing out that the State government's measures to acquire farm lands for creating SIPCOT industrial park, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to announce a policy decision not to acquire farm lands for SIPCOT.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the government is taking measures to acquire 2,700 acres of agricultural land in more than 11 villages in Thiruvannamalai district to expand Cheyyar SIPCOT.

"It is condemnable that the government is trying to acquire land by force despite opposition from the farmers. Farming is the livelihood of the residents in those villages. They fear that if the lands are acquired, they will lose their livelihood," he said.

While expressing his support to such industrial projects, Anbumani clarified that industries should not be brought down for destroying agriculture.

"For the last 20 days, the farmers have been protesting. In public hearing meetings, the government has made members of the ruling party speak in favour of the SIPCOT. The government should not follow double standards in safeguarding agricultural land. The government had dropped land acquisition for Annur SIPCOT. Similar announcements should be made in the issue of Cheyyar SIPCOT," he urged.