Anbumani slams UGC's directive on 3rd language

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) directive mandating a third language in all higher educational institutions across India. He called the move an “indirect attempt to impose Hindi” and urged the Tamil Nadu government to clearly state its stand.

"UGC Secretary Manish Joshi recently issued a circular instructing central, state, private, deemed universities and affiliated colleges to teach a third language in addition to the existing two. Students must choose any one of the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and proficiency levels will determine credit requirements. Without passing all three language courses, students will not be eligible for their degree," he cited.

Anbumani argued that students should learn any additional language only by choice, not through compulsion. He added that learning foreign languages provides employment benefits, while learning other Indian languages does not significantly improve job prospects. He also pointed out the severe shortage of teaching staff in Tamil Nadu’s colleges, noting that even Tamil and English classes lack adequate faculty.

"Given these constraints, institutions may be forced to adopt Hindi due to a lack of teachers in other languages. The UGC should withdraw the circular immediately. The Tamil Nadu government should declare that the directive would not be implemented in the state," he urged.

In another statement, Anbumani expressed shock over the murder of a class-12 student near Kumbakonam, allegedly by a group of class-11 students of the same school.

He urged the government to introduce lessons to prevent diversion of thoughts among students and teach various arts in schools, especially government schools.