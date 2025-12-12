Anbumani slams DMK over 5.3 lakh drop in govt school enrollment

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has accused the DMK government of systematically weakening Tamil Nadu's government schools, citing a steep decline of 5.31 lakh students in just two years.

Responding to state-wise data tabled by the Union Government in Parliament, he said the figures clearly expose the DMK's failure in school education.

"According to the Centre's data, Tamil Nadu had 50.42 lakh students in government schools in 2022–23. This number dropped to 48.40 lakh in 2023–24 and further to 45.10 lakh in 2024–25. If this trend continues, the five-year DMK term could see a total decline of 13.28 lakh students, " he warned.

He added that the fall is not new — government school enrollment has dropped from 75.52 lakh in 2015–16 to 45.10 lakh last year, marking a massive ten-year decline of 30 lakh students.

The PMK leader blamed inadequate funding, non-appointment of teachers, poor infrastructure, and deliberate neglect to promote private schools.

Ramadoss criticised the DMK for failing to fulfil its poll promise of tripling education expenditure as a share of GSDP. Instead, allocation has fallen to 1.39%, below the required 15% share of the state budget. Teacher numbers have also decreased by 7,884 in two years.

Claiming that private school enrollment has surged due to this shift, he said only a new government could revive Tamil Nadu's government school system.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss condemned the Tamil Nadu government for arresting teachers and union leaders who planned to launch a peaceful protest seeking fulfilment of long-pending demands.

He urged the Chief Minister and School Education Minister to immediately intervene, hold discussions with the unions, and meet their legitimate demands without further delay.