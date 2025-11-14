Anbumani slams delay in transformer scam probe; seeks CBI probe

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for failing to register a case in the alleged Rs 400-crore transformer procurement scam, even 30 months after a complaint was filed with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In a statement, he said that Arappor Iyakkam had lodged a complaint in July 2023 seeking an inquiry into the purchase of 45,800 transformers at inflated prices between 2021 and 2023, which allegedly caused a loss of Rs. 387 crore to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). Despite this, no FIR has been registered, he claimed.

Anbumani alleged that tenders floated during this period showed “highly suspicious patterns,” including all bidders quoting identical prices and collectively reducing them in negotiations. He said the prices were 37–50% higher than rates on the Central government’s GeM portal and purchases made by other states.

"Former Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, former TNEB Chairman Rajesh Lakhani, and Financial Controller V Kasi are responsible for the irregularities. Instead of taking action, the DMK government has rewarded them with favourable postings and promotions," he alleged.

Pointing out that DVAC had promised the Madras High Court in July that a decision would be made within 10 days, he said the agency has still not acted even after more than four months. Stating that justice cannot be expected under the current administration, Anbumani urged the state government to order a CBI probe into the transformer procurement scam to ensure accountability.