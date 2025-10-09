Anbumani seeks commission to verify implementation of reservation

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the state government to constitute a commission under a High Court judge to study the implementation of 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu over the years.

In a statement, Anbumani said that confusions pertaining to recruitment of 621 sub-inspectors to the police department and issues of reservation norms have ended after one and a half years. "Since the confusions on reservation are still occurring even 75 years after reservation was introduced, doubts arise over its implementation. Hearing a case about the sub-inspectors' recruitment, the Madras High Court ordered to rectify confusions in following reservation norms," he added.

Saying that 75 years have lapsed after introduction of reservation and 37 years lapsed after implementation of 69 per cent reservation, Anbumani pointed out that TamilNadu Uniform Service Recruitment Board's decision on implementing the reservation had affected more than 50 candidates aspiring for sub-inspectors post.

"It is not the first time when reservation norms were violated in Tamil Nadu. In 2020, similar issues arose during the recruitment of PG Assistants in schools. Then, the Supreme Court issued an order to resolve the issue. Retired IAS and IPS officers are appointed as the chairpersons of Teachers Recruitment Board and Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board respectively. They do not know about the basics of reservation," he alleged.

Anbumani further stated that the state government and chief minister MK Stalin remained silent on the issues. "Seeing repeated mistakes in the implementation of reservation, it is unclear whether the reservation norms were followed in the past. The government should form a commission under a High Court judge to verify whether the 69 per cent reservation was followed in every recruitment process done during the last 37 years," he urged.