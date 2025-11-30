Anbumani remains PMK president, says ECI; Ramadoss announces protests

CHENNAI: Opposing the decision of Election Commission of India (ECI) to approve a faction led by his son Anbumani Ramadoss as the official PMK, party founder S Ramadoss announced protests in Chennai and Delhi and alleged that the move was fraudulent.

In a statement, the senior leader alleged that the ECI accepted “fake documents” and issued a letter allowing Anbumani to continue as party president until 2026. He further called the move as an act of “betrayal and deception” and he asserted that the Election Commission had colluded with Anbumani and “stolen” the party from him.

“Taking my party away from me is like taking away my life. What was snatched from me after 46 years of toil is a painful act beyond words. I stand here in tears, deeply distressed," he expressed.

Rejecting the ECI’s decision, he declared that the party would be reclaimed and announced statewide and national protests. A protest will be held in Chennai on December 2 near the Chennai district collector office and in Delhi on December 4, he announced.

Recalling his contributions, Ramadoss said that since founding the PMK in 1980, I led the party for 46 years, travelling across 96,000 villages and fighting for social justice, development, and the rights of backward communities.

He also highlighted his contributions in securing 20% reservation for Most Backward Communities including Vanniyars, 3% for Arundhathiyars, and 3.5% for Muslims in Tamil Nadu. He also cited the reservation gains for OBC, SC and ST communities at the national level in educational and medical institutions.

"Professor Dheeran and later GK Mani led the party. Anbumani expressed his desire to become president, and was elected during the General Council meeting in Thiruverkadu on May 28, 2022. But, Anbumani executed a conspiracy by submitting fraudulent documents to the Election Commission claiming he was elected again in the 2023 General Council meeting," he alleged.