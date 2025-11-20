Anbumani releases document on 'fraudulent tale of 34L jobs'

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss released a document titled ‘The DMK Government’s Fake Industrial Investments: The Fraudulent Tale of 34 Lakh Jobs’ and said that only 5 per cent of the total MoUs done by the government have come into effect completely.

Speaking to the reporters while releasing the document, Anbumani said that during the past four-and-a-half years of the DMK administration, as many 1,059 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for investments worth Rs 11.32 lakh crore to generate 34 lakh jobs.

“However, 40 per cent of these proposed investments are merely for the expansion of already existing industries. Only 5 per cent of the 1,059 MoUs have gone into full operation. Across eight cabinet meetings held during the DMK’s tenure, approval has been granted for investments totaling only Rs. 1.56 lakh crore. Furthermore, foreign investments account for just 3 per cent of the total MoUs,” he said.

He also alleged that only 8.8 per cent of the promised investments — less than Rs. 1 lakh crore — have actually materialised in the last four-and-a-half years, despite the DMK’s claim of attracting Rs. 11.32 lakh crore in investments.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has visited Dubai, Singapore, Japan, Spain, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, during which 66 MoUs worth Rs. 34,014 crore were signed. Not a single rupee of actual investment has come from these agreements," he said.