Anbumani Ramadoss finds fault in registration department promotions

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the Tamil Nadu Government for violating a Supreme Court ruling in the promotion of 30 District Registrars to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) posts, alleging that five deserving officers from the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) were denied promotion, constituting 20 per cent of the total vacancies.

In a statement, Anbumani said that despite the TNPSC preparing a revised seniority list as per the Supreme Court's order — based on merit and performance in departmental exams — the Registration Department has failed to release it, keeping it secret and granting promotions in violation of judicial directions.

He added that procedures based on apex court order were followed in other departments like Revenue, but the Registration Department's deviation amounts to a grave act of social and natural injustice. He also accused the department of ignoring qualified officers while retaining unqualified ones who were wrongly promoted.

Demanding justice, he urged the government to withdraw the current promotion list, release the revised integrated seniority list, and ensure promotions are made strictly following the Supreme Court's guidelines.

In another statement, Anbumani pointed out that women residents in Vidiyal Tata Hostel in Hosur staged protests against alleged spy cameras in the bathrooms and demanded an investigation into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the commercial taxes and registration department has clarified that it had followed the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the norms of the government while implementing the promotions.