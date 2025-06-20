Anbumani peddling blatant lie linking DMK to intraparty row: PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Calling his son Anbumani’s charges of DMK conspiring to divide and break PMK an outright lie, party founder S Ramadoss on Thursday said that the ruling party has nothing to do with the intra-party issues.

Responding to media persons in Chennai on Thursday, the senior leader said that Anbumani's claims are blatant lies, but refused to explain further.

On Anbumani conducting a series of meetings with party leaders in various districts, Ramadoss maintained that everyone is doing their job. However, Ramadoss did not clarify whether he accepts the apology tendered by Anbumani for hurting him, made at one of the district-level meetings.

Meanwhile, Anbumani went on to train his guns at his father’s loyalists who missed Thursday’s Salem meeting. The party’s two MLAs from the region, GK Mani and Arul Ramadas, skipped Anbumani’s Salem meeting as they are admitted to different hospitals in Chennai due to ill health. Anbumani took a jibe at their decision, asking everyone to pray for their speedy recovery, both physically and mentally, in a sarcastic manner, which led to laughter from the gathering.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Salem meeting, Anbumani stated that following the success of the Vanniyar Youth Conference held in Mahabalipuram, the DMK is in fear of losing the Vanniyar vote in the upcoming Assembly election.

"You gave the president post to me, and the general council elected me. You also elected general secretary Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer Thilagabama. Don’t worry, I will take care of the confusion (referring to the tussle with his father Ramadoss). I will take the party to the next level," he said.

He also requested the cadre to popularise his state-wide rally, which begins on July 25 on the birth anniversary of founder Ramadoss, to remove the DMK government.