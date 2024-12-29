Anbumani meets Ramadoss at Thailapuram amid rift over nephew’s appointment

CHENNAI: In an apparent bid to resolve the messy public rift over the appointment of PMK youth wing president, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has met his father and party founder S Ramadoss at the latter’s Thailapuram Garden home on Sunday.

PMK legislature party leader GK Mani and senior leader K Balu are also involved in the reconciliation talks, with efforts under way to resolve the conflict, added a Thanthi TV report.

Reports indicate that Anbumani is determined to appoint someone else in place of Mukundan Parasuraman, his nephew who was unexpectedly propelled to the leadership by Ramadoss at a special general council meeting in Puducherry on Saturday (December 28).

Earlier today, it was reported that Mukundan informed Ramadoss Sr that he does not want to occupy the position.

The dispute centres around the appointment of Mukundan, Ramadoss's grandson, as the PMK youth wing leader to assist Anbumani. However, the latter immediately rejected the appointment, stating that he did not need Mukundan’s assistance. He also dropped the microphone on to the table in front, indicating there was nothing further to discuss. The open conflict between father and son has created concerns within PMK circles.