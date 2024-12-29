Mukundan refuses PMK youth wing leader post amid rift between Ramadoss, Anbumani

CHENNAI: A day after his appointment as the youth wing president of PMK triggered an open conflict between party founder S Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, Mukundan Parasuraman informed Ramadoss Sr that he does not want to occupy the position.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Mukundan, Ramadoss’s grandson and Anbumani’s nephew, decided to relinquish the post in an effort to resolve the dispute within the family.

What led to the disagreement was Ramadoss senior announcing his grandson – Anbumani’s nephew – Mukundan Parasuraman as the youth wing leader to assist Anbumani. The latter immediately rejected it stating he did not require the assistance. For good measure, he pointed out that Mukundan, who joined politics only four months ago did not have political experience.

"Appoint someone with experience and who has worked in the field," he told his father from stage and dropped the microphone on to the table in front, indicating there was nothing further to discuss.

In response, Ramadoss reminded Anbumani and other party members that he was the founder of the PMK and that his decisions were final. He firmly reiterated that Mukundan would be the new youth wing leader.

Anbumani then stood up and announced that he had opened a new office in Panaiyur near Chennai, and invited his supporters to meet him there, sharing the address and contact details.

The open conflict between father and son has created concerns within PMK circles.