Anbumani invites applications from cadres for assembly polls

CHENNAI: Amid ongoing internal tussle for party's control and 'Mango' symbol, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss invited the cadres, who are aspiring to contest on behalf of the party in the upcoming assembly election for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to apply.

As per a statement issued by Anbumani, cadres can submit their applications from December 14 at the party headquarters (Anbumani faction) in Panaiyur. The headquarters will accept the filled-in applications from the aspirants till December 20.

The announcement came at a time when the party is in crossroads with founder S Ramadoss and Anbumani are claiming the party and the symbol for themselves and are yet to come to speaking terms.

Meanwhile, Ramadoss, in a recent interview said that he will accept the cadres, who are presently with Anbumani, to his fold but clarified that they will not get tickets to contest the election.