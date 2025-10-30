Anbumani hints at resolving row in PMK before polls

COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday asserted the party’s internal issues, feud with father and party founder S Ramadoss and resultant factionalism, will be resolved amicably within six months.

Speaking to the media persons in Salem after inspecting the Chettichavadi garbage dump at the foothills of Yercaud, the PMK leader said there are six more months for the polls and that by then the issues within the party will be resolved.

“Alliance talks for polls are going on and will be announced soon,” he said.

Taking a dig at DMK, saying that the party was prioritising its own publicity over implementing people-centric schemes, the PMK leader slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for being unaware of how to implement good schemes. “The DMK will face a crushing defeat in the upcoming polls,” he asserted.

Reiterating his demand to shut down Tasmac outlets, Anbumani Ramadoss accused seven distilleries in the State of being run by those affiliated with the DMK. “Massive corruption is taking place in sand mining as well,” he said, while alleging corruption in the procurement of smart meters for electricity billing.

“Though the actual cost of a smart meter is only Rs 4,000, the government claims it costs Rs 15,000. The DMK made a poll promise to introduce monthly billing of electricity, but failed to implement it,” he added.

Criticising the Salem Corporation over waste management, Anbumani said around 550 tonnes of garbage are dumped at Chettichavadi without segregation, causing serious health issues for people. “If dumping is not stopped, the PMK will organise protests by dumping waste in front of the Mayor's house and the Corporation office,” he warned.