Anbumani has nothing to do with PMK, says MLA Arul

CHENNAI: Ramadoss faction PMK leader R Arul claimed on Monday that the “rival camp” being mentioned in the Delhi High Court judgment refers to Anbumani Ramadoss’ faction.



“How can they claim that the judgment is in their favour when the Election Commission of India admitted in the court that it has withdrawn its recognition to Anbumani-led faction,” Arul said in a press meet here. He further said Anbumani has nothing to do with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a party founded by Ramadoss.



“So, they are the ones who should take it up in the civil court; we don’t have to go anywhere,” asserting that they have won.