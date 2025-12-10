Anbumani forged my sign: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday said his son Anbumani Ramadoss had no right to use his name or photograph in any manner, and insisted that the faction led by him had submitted false claims before the Election Commission.

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram in Tindivanam, he said his signature had been forged in documents filed before the poll body.

Ramadoss said his faction had moved court against the Election Commission, but Anbumani’s side had appeared “with bags of lies” despite having no connection to the case.

“The document submitted to the EC carries a forged version of my signature. Anbumani should not use my name or my photograph. If he wishes, he can start his own party. He has no right to use my identity,” he said.

He added that it was shameful for Anbumani’s faction to claim in court that the PMK belonged to them. “Is it not embarrassing to say in court that the party does not belong to me, that I have no authority in the party? After all these years? I have worked for this organisation for 46 years. Is this how one speaks about me?” he asked.

He said he was saddened that he had been forced to recount the work he had done for the party over decades.